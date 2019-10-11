Apirat said former communists who never gave up efforts to seize power were masterminding the alleged plot. He linked them to opposition politicians whom he didn’t identify by name, but clearly included the head of the third biggest party in parliament.
Thailand’s military frequently stages coups during periods of political unrest, though the current government is led by a former army chief and coupmaker.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD