BANGKOK — Authorities in northern Thailand recovered on Thursday the second of two South Korean tourists who died after the golf cart they were riding fell into a river on Tuesday.

Phitsanulok province Governor Pipat Ekpapan announced that the body of Jun Yong Sung, 68, was found Thursday morning after that of Jaseoong Ha, 76, was discovered the night before.

He said the pair fell into the Nan river as they were preparing to cross when another cart hit theirs from behind, dumping them and the cart into the water. They were at a resort with a golf course that has a river running through it, which has to be crossed on a small, simple rope and pulley-operated ferry.

One of the victim’s wives, Ok Su Kim, was also hurt in the accident and recovering in a local hospital.

A search taking 50 hours retrieved the bodies around 2.5 kilometers (1.5 miles) and 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from where the accident occurred.

Pipat said the victims’ bodies will undergo an autopsy before they are returned to South Korea.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.