Thai Raksa Chart party leader Preechapol Pongpanich and members of his party leave the party headquarters to appear before the Constitutional Court in Bangkok, Thailand, March 7, 2019. (Staff/Reuters)

Thailand’s constitutional court on Thursday ruled to ban the political party that nominated a princess as their candidate for prime minister, a major blow to the movement aligned with ousted prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra ahead of crucial elections.

The court said that the party, Thai Raksa Chart, had fallen afoul of the law by choosing to involve a royal — in this case, the king’s elder sister, Princess Ubolratana — in their campaign, breaking a long-standing tradition where the palace is above politics. The nine judges on the court voted unanimously for the dissolution.

“Though Thai Raksa Chart had obtained political rights and freedom granted by the Thai constitution, exercising that right must base on an awareness that it will not destroy Thai norms, values and free will,” said Nakarin Metthairat, a judge on the court. “If the royal family is pulled down to politics, the royal institution will not have its status as the center for Thai people anymore. This will make constitutional monarchy decline and end.”

The party’s executive members will also face a 10-year ban on politics.

The ruling had been widely seen as inevitable, after Thailand’s King Vajiralongkorn in a rare royal order, just hours after his sister’s candidacy was announced on Feb. 8, called the move “extremely inappropriate.” In Thailand, the palace occupies a revered place in society and criticism of the monarch is a criminal offense under harsh lèse-majesté laws.

Still, supporters of the Thaksin-linked party, as well as legal experts, have in recent weeks pushed back on the idea that Thai Raksa Chart’s move was against Thai law. The ruling has opened up familiar divisions in Thai politics, reminiscent of previous moves to thwart Thaksin’s populist movement, and has raised the specter of tensions bubbling over after the March 24 vote.

“In the past 10 years, the dissolution of political parties in Thailand and whether it was based on rule of law has been questioned,” said Sunai Phasuk, senior researcher at Human Rights Watch in Thailand. The dissolution of Thai Raksa Chart “brings back that question again.”

Rights activists pointed out that the election commission, which referred the case, took only a day to make its decision that the party should be dissolved. The constitutional court did not have a full trial before making its ruling.

The party had asked for “mercy” from the court ahead of the decision, saying that Ubolratana chose to run for prime minister. In her popular Instagram page, she has said that she merely wanted to work for the good of the people and that her candidacy should not have caused ‘problems’. Ubolratana gave up her royal titles in 1972 when she married an American, but upon their divorce returned to Thailand in 2001, where she resumed royal duties and ran a youth-focused charity.



Ahead of the verdict, Thai police deployed at least a thousand of security officials and several large police trucks to the court. Checkpoints were set up in the surrounding area, and police banned public gatherings within 165 feet (50 meters) of the constitution and supreme courts.

“As usual, we always deploy police in every high-profile political cases. It’s a normal operation,” said Chayapol Chatchaidet, an official from the Special Branch Bureau of the Thai police, in a brief interview.

The elections this month will be the first held since 2011, and the first since the military pushed out former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra, Thaksin’s sister, in a 2014 coup. Thaksin and his allies have won every election since 2001, but he and his sister live outside the country as fugitives after fleeing corruption charges.

The vote will pit supporters of the Thaksin movement and other newer parties who oppose the military government against parties aligned with the junta and prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who is seeking to keep his position.

Thaksin’s main party, Pheu Thai, has faced the threat of dissolution for some time, and has also been affected by new rules put in place by the military junta ahead of elections to prevent any one party from winning a landslide.

Parties like Thai Raksa Chart were set up as insurance options and a strategy to allow Thaksin’s allies to control a greater number of seats in parliament. Thai Raksa Chart was contesting 175 constituencies out of the 350 available, and will lose their candidates in all.

“It is a problem,” said Sudarat Keyuraphan, leader of the Pheu Thai Party, in an interview ahead of the constitutional court’s decision. But, she added, “if there isn’t Thai Raksa Chart, the vote [of those who support them] will go back to another party on our side.”

Despite their ouster, Thaksin and his allies still loom large in Thai politics, seen as the only group that can speak to the struggles of the rural poor. When the constitutional court removed Yingluck, Thaksin’s sister, as prime minister in May 2014, thousands of supporters gathered at the court in protest of the government. In this year’s election campaign, Pheu Thai rallies have continued to draw thousands of supporters across the country.

Many analysts believe that the election will open up more questions than it answers. The vote is likely to leave a political gridlock between the military and popular elected politicians, with the ongoing question of where the monarchy should lie between them.

﻿“The election is likely to lead to dead ends in governance and an eventual crisis,” said Thitinan Pongsudhirak, a political scientist at Chulalongkorn University. “If compromise is not on the cards, then we can expect a tailspin that leaves Thailand unsettled for a long time.”

Mahtani reported from Hong Kong.

