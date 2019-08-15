Thai investigators walk in an area that an explosion injured people in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha on Friday ordered an investigation into several small bombings in Bangkok that took place as Thailand was hosting a high-level meeting attended by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his counterparts from China and several Asia-Pacific countries. (Gemunu Amarasinghe/Associated Press)

BANGKOK — A court in Thailand has extended the detention of two suspects accused of planting two small bombs in front of police headquarters in Bangkok while Southeast Asian foreign ministers were meeting nearby.

The two men were arrested as they traveled south just hours after the devices were found unexploded on Aug. 1. Ten small bombs exploded at various points in Bangkok on Aug. 2 as the regional security meeting continued with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in attendance.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan said last week the suspects were from Thailand’s south, where Muslim separatist insurgents are active, but he did not cite a motive for the attacks.

Police are seeking six other suspects.

