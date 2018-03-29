BANGKOK — A court in southern Thailand has sentenced six men to death for carrying out the execution-style killings of eight members of one family, including three children, in a conflict over an unpaid loan.

The Krabi provincial court on Wednesday found them guilty of conspiracy to murder and related charges for the killings during a home invasion last July.

Several defendants pleaded guilty to some charges, which would normally result in a reduction of their sentence, but the court said it did not commute the sentences because the crime was “deeply upsetting and causing public fear.”

Although Thai courts dispense death sentences for various crimes, executions are rarely carried out, the last one being about 10 years ago.

