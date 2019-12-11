Thanathorn’s party, which finished third in a March general election, has been an irritant to Thailand’s conservative establishment, in whose favor the courts have consistently ruled. The party is disliked by the establishment not only for its anti-military stance, but also because of its strong popularity.

The coalition government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha currently holds a shaky majority in Parliament, and the expulsion of Future Forward Party members would strengthen its position.

However, it could also energize Prayuth’s opponents, who believe that the March election was conducted under unfair rules implemented by the military regime he headed from 2014 until earlier this year. They also feel the Future Forward Party is being unfairly targeted, contending that members of government parties have acted in a similar manner without punishment.

