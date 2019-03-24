As polls opened Sunday morning in Thailand, a hashtag started trending on social media: #OldEnoughtoVoteOurselves.

Throughout the day, Thailand’s millennials fanned out across polling stations, rushing to reject the dominance of the military junta. They argued with elder relatives, shared political videos on social media and subtly challenged Thailand’s social contract, where the word of the monarchy is absolute, with hashtags.

“We want to see new things from new people, rather than the same old politicians talking about the same things,” said a 32-year old who wanted to be named only by her nickname, Kob, for fear of repercussion from her government-linked employer. “We want a prime minister that comes from an election, not a coup.”

Of the 52 million eligible voters in Thailand — 80 percent of whom turned up to cast ballots Sunday in the first election since a 2014 coup — about 7 million are young, first-time voters. The Washington Post interviewed more than a dozen voters under 35, and most said they picked a new party led by a 40-year old progressive, athletic billionaire, while their parents and grandparents voted for a party linked to Thailand’s military junta or older, established parties.

The election will determine the make up of Thailand’s parliament, which has 500 elected seats. Those elected lawmakers and 250 unelected senators, appointed by the junta, will decide who becomes prime minister.

The generational split mirrors trends across the world, including in the United States and Britain, where the young have backed progressive, liberal causes while their elders have leaned conservative.



Sudarat Keyuraphan, Pheu Thai Party's prime minister candidate, after voting Sunday. (Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters)

In Thailand, youth demanding change and a way out of the gridlock that dominates Thai politics could also thwart the ambitions of the ruling military junta, which hopes to extend their grip on power.

The hashtag appeared to be a response to an unusual statement from Thai King Vajiralongkorn ahead of the vote, in which he encouraged voters to pick “good people” as their leaders and stop “bad people” from obtaining power and causing turmoil.

Some voters, speaking on the condition of partial anonymity because criticism of the Thai monarchy is a crime punishable by jail time, rejected the paternalistic undertones of the message and said they wanted to make their own choices. Others have explicitly rejected taking political cues from their elders.

“[In the past] some of us would vote for whoever our parents said are good,” said Noon, a 29-year old community activist. “But nowadays we can access social media, so we can make our own decision. Since social media is a big factor here, we can understand more about the real problems in Thailand [and] match it with the politicians’ policies.”

Thailand’s last vote was held eight years ago, when use of Facebook, Instagram and Twitter was just becoming widespread. In 2017, Thailand had 46 million Facebook users.

But ahead of the elections, the rules of the game were altered significantly from previous ballots, widely seen as a way to give the junta every electoral advantage and prevent the dominance of parties linked to ousted billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra.

Many voters confessed that they found the new procedures, where voters could only pick one candidate representing one party — previously there was the option to cast two votes, one for an individual candidate and one for a party — confusing. Some were also perplexed about how best to vote strategically to ensure pro-democracy forces are able to override the military’s advantages and form a government.

“I had to study all the new regulations and think a lot about this,” said Sakda Pohka, 43, who was torn between the candidate of his choice and a party he has long been loyal to. “It was confusing for me when I made the decision.”

Each district has at least two dozen candidates running, many of them smaller proxy parties for the stalwarts that have dominated Thai politics for decades — but still an overwhelming choice for some voters. One 18-year old, casting her vote for the first time, was so stressed about making the wrong decision that she chose to vote for no one.

Early exit polls indicated that Pheu Thai, the main party linked to former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, would again dominate at the polls, particularly in their relatively rural strongholds in Thailand’s northeast. Thaksin’s allies have won every election since 2001 but has been repeatedly thwarted from exercising power after a series of corruption charges and coups.

Thailand’s recent political history is marred by the memory of violent, bloody protests in its crowded capital Bangkok, a tourist hotspot.

Many voters on the outskirts of the city, away from the gargantuan malls and billboards advertising luxury apartments, said they would vote for Pheu Thai as the only ones who could address the issue of Thailand’s growing inequality. According to a 2018 global wealth survey by Credit Suisse, Thailand is the most unequal country in the world, with just 1 percent controlling 66.9 percent of the wealth. This disparity has worsened in recent years.

“The rich aren’t serious about this election. They were not hit by the economic slowdown over the past few years,” said Hemarath Sawadeepol, 28. “But for the grass roots like us, this election is important because we need the changes”

He runs three shops in a wholesale mall in Bangkok, where he earns just $63 a day, shared among relatives.

Early results, however, also indicate that the military-aligned party has outperformed expectations. Exit polls puts the party behind Pheu Thai with the second-most votes.

The military-aligned party will need fewer seats than pro-democracy parties to have its pick of the country’s prime minister as it will have the support of 250 unelected senators — a third of the legislature — handpicked by the military government. They are seeking to extend the premiership of junta chief Prayuth Chan-ocha, pitching him as the only one who can ensure Thailand’s stability, prevent the violence of the past and guarantee dedication to the powerful monarchy.

As early results were streamed by television networks on Facebook Live, dozens began to comment furiously. “Hopeless, our country is hopeless,” one user said. Another just responded with a string of crying face emoji.

Panaporn Wutwanich in Bangkok contributed to this report.

Read more

Thailand’s Constitutional Court dissolves party that presented a princess as its candidate

Thailand’s star princess opens questions about the palace and its place in politics

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news