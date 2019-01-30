BANGKOK — A political party closely associated with Thailand’s military government has named Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha as one of its possible candidates to become the next premier if it forms a government after next month’s election.

The Palang Pracharat party announced Wednesday that its executive board will designate Prayuth, along with party leader Uttama Savanayana and Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak, as its three candidates, as required under rules for the March 24 general election.

Prayuth, then army commander, led a coup in 2014 that ousted an elected government and was named prime minister.

Prayuth has not clarified if he intends to run. He could still become an “outsider prime minister” under the country’s latest constitution, which doesn’t require that the prime minister be a member of Parliament.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.