BANGKOK — The late British writer and social critic George Orwell appears to be back in the good graces of Thailand’s military rulers after a spell in the doghouse five years ago.

Deputy government spokesman Werachon Sukondhapatipak, summing up Prayuth’s political thoughts as the country prepares to install a new elected government, said his boss recommended reading the Thai edition of “Animal Farm,” ‘’which is a book that leaves important lessons on how to live life.”

Prayuth’s plug on Wednesday for “Animal Farm” reflected a more positive view of Orwell’s work than the military had right after Prayuth seized power in a May 2014 coup. Protesters comparing military rule to the fictional dystopia of Orwell’s “1984” read the book in public places and were dragged off.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.