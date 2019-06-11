FILE - In this 5, 2019, file photo, Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha smiles after the speech for the opening ceremony of Anti-Human Trafficking Day in Bangkok, Thailand. On Tuesday, Prayuth has been officially proclaimed prime minister after the king endorsed Parliament’s vote to allow him to keep the position. (Sakchai Lalit, File/Associated Press)

BANGKOK — Thailand’s junta leader has been officially proclaimed prime minister after the king endorsed Parliament’s vote to allow him to keep the position.

Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha knelt to a portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn during a ceremony at his government office Tuesday to accept a royal endorsement for him to continue his role as prime minister.

Prayuth has served as prime minister since he led a military coup that toppled an elected government in 2014. The junta will cease power once a new Cabinet is inaugurated.

Prayuth’s government had enacted new election laws that gave him an advantage in a general election held in March.

Prayuth did not contest the election but won a joint Parliament vote last week to become prime minister.

