Police told reporters in Bangkok on Monday that the arrest warrant dated back to 2017, but gave no details. They said he had been living with his Thai girlfriend in Pattaya, a coastal city notorious for crime and corruption.

The gang’s presence in Thailand was highlighted in 2015 when the Australian head of Hell’s Angels in Pattaya was bludgeoned to death and buried in a shallow grave in what was thought to be a drug-related dispute.

