BANGKOK — Police in Thailand say their investigations found that a boat that sank in rough weather in July, killing 47 Chinese tourists, didn’t meet regulatory standards.

The July 5 sinking of the Phoenix was one of Thailand’s worst recent tourism-related disasters. Three of the boat’s operators have been charged with negligence causing death — which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison — and a Marine Department official is one of at least two other people facing criminal charges.

Immigration Police chief Maj. Gen. Surachate Hakparn said additional suspects are under investigation.

Gen. Surachate Hakparn told reporters Monday night that the boat had only one watertight door instead of the recommended four, and that it didn’t have “marine windows” that could be broken open in case of an emergency.

