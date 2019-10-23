Co-founder Sam Rainsy has declared that he and other exiled party colleagues plan to return to Cambodia on Nov. 9, along with a mass of Cambodian supporters who also live outside the country. While Thailand has never been publicly specified, it is the only practical location for such a plan.
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has said security forces would stop or arrest the would-be returnees, whom he has called traitors.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD