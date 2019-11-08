The attacks in Yala province appeared to have inflicted the highest death toll on the government side since the insurgency flared in 2004. Some 7,000 civilians, soldiers, government workers and rebels have died in the violence.

The curfew authorization under the Internal Security Act grants the Internal Security Operations Command, the military’s political coordination body, the right to impose a curfew in nine districts from Dec. 1, 2019, until Nov. 30, 2020.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD