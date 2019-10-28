The Office of the United States Trade Representative announced Friday it was suspending $1.3 billion in trade preferences for Thailand under the Generalized System of Preferences because of its failure to adequately protect worker rights.

Keerati and Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said that Thailand will try to negotiate the issue before it takes effect in April.

Thailand has faced complaints for years over labor issues, particularly in its fisheries industry.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD