The decree says the move aims for efficiency and performance in protecting the royal circle.

Vajiralongkorn came to the throne in 2016 after the death of his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who reigned for seven decades.

Since then he has assumed greater personal control of royal finances, estimated to exceed $40 billion. He has also asserted more power over the military and the governing body of Buddhist monks.

