King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida wave to an audience from the balcony of Suddhaisavarya Prasad Hall in the Grand Palace during the coronation ceremony Monday, May 6, 2019, in Bangkok, Thailand. (Wason Wanichakorn/AP)

Standing like the monarchs before him on the balcony of the gilded Grand Palace before a sea of yellow-clad supporters, Thailand’s newly-crowned King Maha Vajiralongkorn addressed tens of thousands of supporters Monday, his first public speech as king.

“I and the queen are pleased and delighted to see the people having goodwill, and being here all together to show good wishes for my coronation,” he said as supporters cheered. “Your unity in showing your goodwill, is a good sign for everyone to do good things for the prosperity of the nation.”

His appearance before the public, before a reception for Thailand’s diplomatic corps, ended an opulent and costly three-day coronation event, the likes of which hasn’t been seen in this Southeast Asian country for almost 70 years.

The elaborate ceremonies for Vajiralongkorn, 66, come three years after his ascension to the throne following the death of his father King Bhumibol Adulyadej in 2016. The coronation was initially put off while Thailand marked a year-long period of mourning for the late king, but was then delayed without reason till May 4.

Royal pomp and ceremony in Thailand, one of the world’s last constitutional monarchies, is unlike anywhere in the world. On Saturday, while seated under a nine-tiered umbrella, a 16 pound cone-shaped crown — the Great Crown of Victory — was placed on Vajiralongkorn’s head, marking his official transformation into a deity-like figure.

In Thailand, the monarch is revered as a living god. On Sunday, the king was carried through Bangkok in a royal procession, lifted up on a gold throne by 16 men while some 200,000 lined the surrounding streets.

Hundreds of thousands similarly gathered on Monday for a glimpse of the new king. Among them was Viroj Thanmas and his family of four, all practicing Muslims who were fasting on the first day of the Ramadan holy month.

“We haven’t eaten since 3 a.m.,” he said, sitting close to the palace hours before the king’s appearance. “But we don’t feel tired at all. We want to be here to witness this historic day in Thailand.”

Supithsa Moadsakool, 40, arrived with three friends at the palace before noon, almost five hours before the new king was due to appear, to ensure that they had a space in the plaza right in front of the balcony.

“Over the past few years, we have been grieving the loss of the king [Rama IX],” she said. “Now we can celebrate a joyful occasion.”

Vajiralongkorn will now be known as the King Rama X, the latest monarch of the Chakri dynasty that has ruled Thailand since 1782. He is the only son of Bhumibol Adulyadej, and the second of his four children. He was educated in Britain and Australia before returning to Thailand and serving in the army until he was named heir to the throne in 1972.

His coronation comes at a delicate time in Thai politics, after an election widely seen as a referendum between military rule and democracy produced inconclusive results. Electoral rules were changed ahead of the March vote to give the ruling junta, which took power from a democratically-elected government in 2014, a clear upper hand.

[Dressed in gold, new Thai king has a procession through Bangkok]

The junta has also billed itself as the protectors of the palace’s place in politics, while observers say Vajiralongkorn has asserted a bigger political and economic role for the monarchy under his reign. The king also effectively derailed his elder sister’s bid to become the prime ministerial candidate for a party linked to exiled politician Thaksin Shinawatra, raising questions about how far the palace can and should intervene and participate in the political system.

Junta chief Prayuth Chan-ocha, who is seeking to extend his term as prime minister, was front and center in much of the coronation rituals, and read out a blessing to the new king on Monday evening.

“We — the civil servants, military, police and the people — will be loyal to you and the Chakri dynasty, for life,” Prayuth said. On behalf of the Thai people, he wished the king a long life.



Just days before his appointment, Vajiralongkorn appointed Suthida Tidjai, a 40-year-old former flight attendant, as his queen, his fourth marriage. One of his prior wives, actress Yuvadhida Polpraserth, was exiled to the United States after Vajiralongkorn accused her of committed adultery. Another, Srirasmi Suwadee, had her royal title stripped after allegations of corruption among her family.

Criticism of the monarch is criminalized under Thailand’s lèse-majesté laws, the toughest in the world. Yet, in hushed tones, some Thais and analysts point out that Vajiralongkorn’s reputation and standing differs from his father, who as the world’s longest reigning monarch at the time of his death, was widely beloved across the country.

The coronation tied Vajiralongkorn closer to his late father. He wore the same gold-embroidered black hat that his father did when he ascended to the throne. The balcony in the Grand Palace was also where Bhumibol appeared to greet the public for the first time after his coronation. He would appear on the balcony annually on his birthday, Dec. 5, until his health declined. The late king’s last appearance was in December 2012, when he delivered a speech calling for compassion during the political crisis at the time.

The supporters gathered before Vajiralongkorn on Monday, however, saw no difference between the father and the son.

“The more we love his father, the more we love him. Father and son are not different to us,” said Thanmas. “Both of them are the kings of Thailand, the center of Thai people.”

