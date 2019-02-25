South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaking about the second US-North Korea summit, in Warsaw, Poland, Feb. 14, 2019. (Seoul Foreign Ministry/Handout/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

The outlines for a grand bargain between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are broadly in place. The question in Hanoi this week is whether the two men can close the deal.

Last June’s Singapore summit was criticized by many experts because Trump failed to secure any concrete pledges from Kim to surrender his nuclear weapons, apart from vaguely worded commitment to “work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

South President Moon Jae-in, the strongest advocate of the engagement process, argued last month it was time to move from abstract talk to concrete action when Trump meets Kim again. But on Monday, he was full of praise for Trump and Kim for traveling “on a path no one has taken before.”

“President Trump is personally spearheading diplomacy toward North Korea with his bold determination and new diplomatic strategies in order not to repeat past failures,” he said in a statement. “If the upcoming summit produces results, now is the real beginning.”

Speaking to CNN, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed hope that the two leaders would take steps to realize what Kim had promised in the last summit.

“He promised he’d denuclearize. We hope he’ll make a big step toward that in the week ahead,” he said.

His comments echoed those of a senior administration official briefing reporters last week that the United States wants to “move forward with a number of initiatives that could specifically advance each of the four pillars of the Singapore joint statement.”

Officials, diplomats and experts say it’s not hard to imagine what those initiatives might be.

The opening of liaison offices in each other’s capitals would be a step toward transforming relations between the two countries; a declaration that the 1950-53 Korean War is over would be a move toward a permanent peace regime on the Korean Peninsula; while it shouldn’t be too hard to make progress on the search for the remains of U.S. servicemen killed in the Korean War.

But it is the third pillar, denuclearization, where the tough talk really has to happen in Hanoi, and where Kim needs to prove he means business.

“There are many things he could do to demonstrate his commitment to denuclearization,” Pompeo said Sunday. “I don’t want to get into the details of what’s being proposed, what the offers and counter offers may be, but a real step, a demonstratable, verifiable step, is something that I know President Trump is very focused on achieving.”

In Seoul, lawmakers and officials have their eyes on the Yongbyon Nuclear Research Center, which is home to North Korea’s three nuclear reactors.

[North Kora’s Yongbyon nuclear complex at the heart of the Trump-Kim talks]

It is North Korea’s only source of plutonium, and also one — but not the only — source of highly enriched uranium used for making nuclear weapons. Closing it down permanently, in the presence of expert inspectors, would slow down North Korea’s ability to produce more nuclear weapons, although it would leave its current nuclear and missile arsenal intact.

In return, North Korea would almost certainly demand sanctions relief. Pompeo said Sunday that “core economic sanctions” imposed by United Nations Security Council have to remain in place until the country completely denuclearizes, but that other steps are possible.

“There are other things we could do — exchanges of people, lots of other ways that North Korea is sanctioned today that if we get a substantial step and move forward we could certainly provide an outlet which would demonstrate our commitment to the process as well,” Pompeo told CNN’s Jake Tapper.

The United States has imposed a range of unilateral sanctions on North Korea over a range of issues including its nuclear and missile program, money laundering, support for terrorism and human rights abuses. Suspending some of those sanctions would require the president to certify to Congress that progress has been made in these areas, while others could be unwound by executive order, experts say.

But it is far from clear the U.S. and North Korean negotiating teams have had enough time to reach a deal on the core issue — denuclearization — ahead of this hastily arranged summit, or indeed whether two sides can find common ground, experts say.

The United States will also be looking for Kim to spell out exactly what he means by the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, and whether his definition makes any demands on U.S. forces stationed in South Korea or the region.

They would ideally like to agree on a road map spelling out a series of corresponding steps toward denuclearization and sanctions relief, although experts said that is very unlikely to be agreed on this week.

Last week, CNN reported that the United States and North Korea are seriously considering exchanging liaison officers, an incremental step toward building formal diplomatic relations.

On Monday, Seoul’s presidential Blue House said the “possibility is open” that Trump and Kim might reach agreement on how to declare an end to the Korean War this week. The war ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty, signed by the United States, North Korea and China’s “People’s Volunteer Army,” a regular army force in all but name.

South Korea says an end of war declaration could simply be signed by the United States and North Korea, although a formal peace treaty would come later and would have to involve other countries.

“An end-of-war declaration between North Korea and the United States is sufficient on its own,” Blue House spokesman Kim Eui-keum told reporters Monday. “Our government would welcome any form the declaration might take, as the important part is the declaration's role to smoothly bring on and accelerate denuclearization of North Korea.”

But administration officials stress that the entire agreement should be seen as a package, with denuclearization at its core.

“We are in the midst of negotiating on some issues and, as is often the case in these negotiations, nothing is agreed to until everything is agreed to,” the official, who was not authorized to be identified, said.

Min Joo Kim contributed to this report.

