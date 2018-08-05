People affected by the earthquake rest at a temporary shelter in Lombok, Indonesia, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. A strong earthquake struck Indonesia’s popular tourist island of Lombok on Sunday, triggering a tsunami warning, one week after another quake in the same area killed more than a dozen people. (Associated Press)

JAKARTA, Indonesia — The Latest on an earthquake that struck Indonesia’s Lombok island (all times local):

7 a.m.

Thousands of homes were damaged by a powerful earthquake Sunday on the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok.

National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said the death toll had risen to 82 with hundreds injured. Most of the deaths were caused by collapsing houses.

The magnitude 7.0 earthquake early Sunday evening struck in the northern part of Lombok and was also felt on Bali, where the airport terminal had ceiling tiles shaken loose.

___

6 a.m.

Australia’s home affairs minister has tweeted that he and his delegation have been safely evacuated in darkness from a Lombok hotel where they have been staying during a regional security conference.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton told Fairfax Media that he was on the hotel’s 12th floor when the quake struck. He says the quake “was powerful enough to put us on the floor” and cut power.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull told Nine Network television he will call Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo on Monday “to offer all the Australian assistance that can be made available.”

He says there are no reports of injured Australians.

___

4:55 a.m.

Model Chrissy Teigen has shared her shock and worry in real-time during a powerful and deadly earthquake in Indonesia with her social media followers.

The model, along with singer-husband John Legend and their two children, felt the shaking while on vacation in neighboring Bali on Sunday.

“Bali. Trembling. So long,” Teigen tweeted to her 10.6 million followers.

The magnitude 7.0 quake has killed at least 39 people on the tourist island of Lombok, about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) from Bali. A brief tsunami warning went into effect but was later lifted.

The aftershocks unnerved Teigen, too.

“im either still trembling or these little quakes won’t stop IM TRYING TO BE NORMAL HERE,” she wrote.

___

1:20 a.m.

The head of the disaster management agency in Indonesia’s West Nusa Tenggara province, Muhammad Rum, says the death toll from an earthquake that hit the tourist island of Lombok has risen to 39.

The magnitude 7.0 quake centered on northern Lombok struck early Sunday evening and was also felt strongly in neighboring Bali, where it damaged buildings.

Officials initially reported that at least three people had been killed.

It was the second quake to hit Lombok in a week. A magnitude 6.4 quake on July 29 killed 16 people.

___

9:15 p.m.

An Indonesian official says at least three people have been killed after a strong earthquake struck the popular tourist island of Lombok.

Najmul Akhyar, district chief of North Lombok, told MetroTV that there was an electrical blackout so he was unable to assess the entire situation, but that at least three people had been killed.

Authorities have lifted a tsunami warning that was issued after the quake struck early Sunday evening.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake had a magnitude of 7.0 and a depth of 10.5 kilometers (6 miles).

A magnitude 6.4 quake hit Lombok, which is just east of Bali, on July 29, killing 16 people.

___

8:55 p.m.

Indonesian authorities have lifted a tsunami warning that was issued after a strong earthquake struck the popular tourist island of Lombok.

Dwikorita Karnawati, head of Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency, told MetroTV that the tsunami warning has ended.

She said the warning was for the lowest level of tsunami, and that small waves just 15 centimeters (6 inches) high were detected in three villages.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake Sunday evening had a magnitude of 7.0 and its epicenter was about 2 kilometers (1 mile) east-southeast of Loloan, with a depth of 10.5 kilometers (6 miles).

A magnitude 6.4 quake hit Lombok, which is just east of Bali, on July 29, killing 16 people.

___

7:40 p.m.

A strong earthquake has struck Indonesia’s popular tourist island of Lombok, one week after another quake in the same area killed more than a dozen people.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency says the latest quake, which struck early Sunday evening, has the potential to trigger a tsunami.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake had a magnitude of 7.0 and its epicenter was about 2 kilometers (1 mile) east-southeast of Loloan, with a depth of 10.5 kilometers (6 miles).

A magnitude 6.4 quake hit Lombok, which is just east of Bali, on July 29, killing 16 people.

Like Bali, Lombok is known for pristine beaches and mountains. Hotels and other buildings in both locations are not allowed to exceed the height of coconut trees.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.