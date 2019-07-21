Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, smiles during a TV interview at the party headquarters in Tokyo, Sunday, July 21, 2019. Exit polls have showed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling coalition is certain to keep the majority of 124 seats contested in Sunday’s upper house election, and could go even closer to the super-majority, the key line needed to propose a constitutional revision if joined by supporters from smaller parties. (Koji Sasahara/Associated Press)

TOKYO — The Latest on Japanese upper house elections (all times local):

12:55 a.m. Monday

Japanese media say Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling bloc will not reach the two-thirds majority in the upper house needed to propose a constitutional revision even if joined by supporters from another party and independents.

Abe’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior partner Komeito have so far won 69 seats, securing the majority of the 124 seats up for grabs in Sunday’s upper house election. The less powerful of Japan’s parliamentary chambers does not choose the prime minister.

___

10:55 p.m. Sunday

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has welcomed results showing his coalition bloc has secured a majority in upper house elections, saying it reflects a public mandate for his policies.

Abe said, “I believe the people chose political stability, urging us to pursue our policies and carry out diplomacy to protect Japan’s national interests.”

Abe was at his party’s election headquarters following Sunday’s election, placing red ribbons on winners’ names written on a panel.

___

10:15 p.m.

Media reports say Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling coalition has secured a majority in upper house elections.

Public broadcaster NHK says Abe’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior partner Komeito won 64 seats in Sunday’s election, exceeding the majority.

___

8:25 p.m.

Exit polls show Japanese Prime Minster Shinzo Abe’s ruling coalition is certain to secure the majority of 124 seats contested in upper house elections.

Japanese media released result projections shortly after polls closed at 8 p.m. Sunday.

Public broadcaster NHK says Abe’s ruling bloc is sure to win 63 seats, and may reach the two-thirds super majority needed to propose a constitutional revision.

___

10:30 a.m.

Japanese are voting in an election for the upper house of parliament, where Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling bloc is expected to keep the majority.

Up for grabs Sunday are 124 seats in the less powerful of Japan’s two chambers that doesn’t choose the prime minister.

Media polls have indicated Abe’s ruling bloc is expected to keep the majority as most voters consider it as a safer choice over an opposition with uncertain track records.

Opposition parties have focused on concerns over household finances, such as the impact from an upcoming sales tax increase and strains on the public pension system amid an aging population.

