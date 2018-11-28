Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani arrives for a side event, during the Geneva Conference on Afghanistan, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP) (Associated Press)

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Latest on developments in Afghanistan (all times local):

8 p.m.

Najib Danish, spokesman for Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry, says there’s been a coordinated attack against security forces in the eastern part of the capital Kabul.

He says a suicide bomber detonated his explosives Wednesday and then other insurgents started a gun battle with forces in the area.

Danish says there are casualties but the number of dead and wounded was not immediately clear.

7:25 p.m.

An Afghan official has reported a loud explosion in the capital Kabul.

Nasart Rahimi, deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry, says there are no immediate details.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but both Taliban and Islamic State group insurgents are active in Kabul.

The explosion comes after at least 30 civilians were killed, along with 16 Taliban fighters, by government forces battling the insurgents in Helmand province overnight.

5:15 p.m.

An Afghan official says that at least 30 civilians have been killed, along with 16 Taliban fighters, as government forces battled the insurgents in Helmand province overnight.

Attahullah Afghan, who heads the provincial council, says most of the casualties — including men, women and children — incurred in an airstrike that hit a house on Tuesday night during military operations there.

A statement from governor’s office in Helmand confirmed that 16 Taliban insurgents were killed and said an investigation was underway to determine civilian casualties.

It says the militants had stockpiled ammunition in the area of the operation, which could have caused civilian casualties. There was also a car packed with explosives that ignited during the strike.

Qari Yusouf Ahmadi, a Taliban spokesman, claimed all the victims were civilians.

