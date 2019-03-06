A man presumably former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, center with blue cap, leaves Tokyo’s Detention Center in Tokyo, Wednesday, March 6, 2019, after posting 1 billion yen ($8.9 million) in bail once an appeal by prosecutors against his release was rejected. (Kyodo News via AP) (Associated Press)

TOKYO — The Latest on the release of former Nissan Motor Co. chairman Carlos Ghosn from the Tokyo Detention Center after he posted 1 billion yen ($8.9 million) bail (all times local):

5:00 p.m.

Associated Press journalists have seen a man believed to be former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn leave the Tokyo Detention Center.

Ghosn was released Wednesday after putting up 1 billion yen ($8.9 million) in bail.

Surrounded by uniformed guards and wearing a face mask, hat, glasses and the clothing of a construction worker, he climbed into a white van and left the facility without making any comments.

He was arrested in November and is charged with falsifying financial reports and breach of trust.

___

10:35 a.m.

Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn may leave detention as early as Wednesday, after a Tokyo court approved his release on 1 billion yen ($8.9 million) bail, rejecting an appeal by prosecutors.

He said in a statement, “I am innocent and totally committed to vigorously defending myself in a fair trial against these meritless and unsubstantiated accusations.”

Ghosn’s lawyer in Japan, Junichiro Hironaka, said the legal team offered conditions for his release, such as a surveillance camera at the doorway and a promise not to use the internet.

The former head of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Motors alliance has been detained since November and is charged with falsifying financial reports and breach of trust.

Jean-Yves Le Borgne, Ghosn’s French lawyer, cautioned that prosecutors still had leeway to file new charges.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.