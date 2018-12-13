In this Nov. 9, 2018 photo, unaccompanied minors from Morocco seeking shelter, stand outside a police station in Barcelona, Spain. Slouched on a bench at a Barcelona police station, five teenagers waited patiently on a recent Friday evening to find out where they would sleep that night: a shelter for young migrants or on that bench. (Renata Brito/Associated Press)

BRUSSELS — The Latest on Europe’s response to mass migration (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

Police in northern Greece say three men have died and three were injured after a car carrying migrants crashed and caught fire.

The accident happened early Thursday on a highway near the northern city of Kavala. Police and fire officials say it appears the car’s driver missed or ignored signs warning that a section of the highway was blocked.

The signs were posted after a truck was involved in an earlier. The car crashed into the truck and caught fire.

Police say the six people who survived the crash are from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Migrant traffickers in recent months have targeted the 200-kilometer (125-mile) Greek-Turkish land border amid crackdowns on other routes.

___

12:15 p.m.

The European Union’s border agency says the number of migrants entering Spain across the Mediterranean Sea so far this year has more than doubled over the same period in 2017.

Frontex said Thursday that almost 53,000 unauthorized migrants arrived in Spain in the first 11 months of 2018. Most were from Morocco, Guinea and Mali.

Overall, Frontex says, the number of people trying to reach European shores via the Mediterranean has dropped sharply this year as fewer people are leaving Libya for Italy.

It says around 138,000 people entered to November compared to same period last year, a drop of about 30 percent.

Despite the lower numbers, the EU remains unable to agree on how to manage migrant arrivals. The challenge has sparked a major political crisis in the bloc.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.