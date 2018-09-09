North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center top left, waves as he leaves after a parade for the 70th anniversary of North Korea’s founding day in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. North Korea staged a major military parade, huge rallies and will revive its iconic mass games on Sunday to mark its 70th anniversary as a nation. (Ng Han Guan/Associated Press)

PYONGYANG, North Korea — The Latest on North Korea’s 70th anniversary celebration (all times local):

5:25 p.m.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has congratulated Kim Jong Un and North Korea on the 70th anniversary of the country’s founding, hailing once again what he has called the “new historical period” that North Korea has entered.

China has portrayed itself as a stable partner should the North step up efforts to pursue economic development.

Xi said, according to the official Xinhua News Agency, “In recent years, the Korean party and people led by comrade chairman (Kim) took a series of positive measures in economic and social development and achieved important outcomes. The development of North Korea’s socialist cause entered a new historical period. I am very happy about this.”

Xi said he is willing to work with Kim to develop healthy relations between the sides and to promote regional peace and stability.

___

1:25 p.m.

North Korea has staged a huge military parade to mark its 70th anniversary as a nation but held back its most advanced missiles and devoted nearly half of the parade to civilian efforts to build the domestic economy.

The strong emphasis on the economy underscores leader Kim Jong Un’s new strategy of putting economic development front and center.

Kim attended the morning parade but did not address the assembled crowd, which included the head of the Chinese parliament and high-level delegations from countries that have friendly ties with the North.

Senior statesman Kim Yong Nam, the head of North Korea’s parliament, set the relatively softer tone for the event with an opening speech that emphasized the economic goals of the regime, not its nuclear might.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.