FILE - In this undated file photo, cult guru Shoko Asahara, left, of Aum Shinrikyo walks with Yoshihiro Inoue, then a close aid, in Tokyo. Japanese media reports say on Friday, July 6, 2018, Asahara, who has been on death row for masterminding the 1995 deadly Tokyo subway gassing and other crimes, has been executed. He was 63. (Kyodo News via AP) (Associated Press)

TOKYO — The Latest on the execution of a Japanese doomsday cult leader (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Two relatives of victims of a Japanese doomsday cult say they approve of the execution of its leader.

Shoko Asahara was hanged Friday morning for masterminding a series of deadly crimes including a 1995 sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subway system.

Kiyoe Iwata told Japanese broadcaster NHK by phone Friday that his death gives her piece of mind. Her daughter was killed in the 1995 subway attack.

Iwata said she has always wondered why it had to be her daughter. She added she would visit her daughter’s grave to let her know.

Minoru Kariya told NHK that he has been wondering when the execution would happen. He called it appropriate. His father is believed to have been tortured to death by the cult in 1995.

___

10:25 a.m.

A Japanese government spokesman has confirmed the execution of doomsday cult leader Shoko Asahara.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Friday that authorities are taking precautionary measures in case of any retaliation by his followers.

He declined to comment on media reports that some of Asahara’s followers were also hanged.

Asahara had been on death row for masterminding a 1995 sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subways and other crimes. The subway attack killed 13 people and sickened more than 6,000.

___

9:55 a.m.

Major Japanese media are reporting that some disciples of doomsday cult leader Shoko Asahara have also been executed.

The reports say Asahara and some of his followers were hanged Friday. The exact number is unclear. They cite unidentified sources.

The Justice Ministry says it could not confirm the reports.

Asahara had been on death row for masterminding a deadly 1995 Tokyo subway gas attack and other crimes.

___

9:20 a.m.

Japanese media reports say doomsday cult leader Shoko Asahara, who has been on death row for masterminding the 1995 deadly Tokyo subway gassing and other crimes, has been executed.

He was 63.

The sarin gas attack killed 13 people and sickened more than 6,000.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.