People watch a TV showing a file photo of North Korea’s weapon systems during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, May 9, 2019. North Korea on Thursday fired at least one unidentified projectile from the country’s western area, South Korea’s military said, the second such launch in the last five days and a possible warning that nuclear disarmament talks could be in danger. (Ahn Young-joon/Associated Press)

SEOUL, South Korea — The Latest on North Korea test firing at least one projectile off its western coast (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

The Japanese Defense Ministry says none of the projectiles fired by North Korea has reached anywhere near the Japanese coastline.

The ministry says “at present, we are not aware of any situation that would pose an immediate threat to Japan’s national security.”

Japan apparently has downplayed its reaction to North Korea’s test firing of missiles on Saturday and Thursday as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe desperately seeks to secure a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

5 p.m.

South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired at least one unidentified projectile from its western area. It’s the second such launch in the last five days.

The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff had no other immediate details of the Thursday afternoon launch.

North Korea and the United States are currently deadlocked in diplomacy meant to rid the North of its nuclear arsenal.

The launch came hours after the North through its state media described its earlier firing of rocket artillery and an apparent short-range ballistic missile on Saturday as a regular and defensive military exercise and ridiculed South Korea for criticizing the launches.

