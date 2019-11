The police shooting was also captured on video Monday as demonstrators blocked train lines and roads during the morning commute to push their demands for democratic reforms. The Hong Kong hospital authority said the person shot was in critical condition.

The violence is likely to further inflame passions after a student died Friday from injuries suffered in an earlier fall and police arrested six pro-democracy lawmakers over the weekend.

10 a.m.

A video posted online in Hong Kong shows police shooting at least one protester as demonstrators disrupted the morning rush hour.

A police officer collars one protester and then shoots another who approaches in the video posted on Facebook on Monday by online video outlet Cupid Producer.

The shooting occurred in a crosswalk at a large intersection strewn with debris that had backed-up traffic.

The officer also fires at a third protester who approached. It was unclear if the protester was hit.

