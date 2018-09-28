JAKARTA, Indonesia — The Latest on a powerful earthquake that rocked central Sulawesi in Indonesia (all times local):

5:40 p.m.

Indonesia’s disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho says a tsunami warning for the island of Sulawesi has been lifted.

It was triggered by a shallow magnitude 7.5 quake that jolted central Sulawesi on Friday.

The quake has been followed by strong aftershocks and a local disaster official tells The Associated Press that many houses have collapsed.

___

5:15 p.m.

A powerful earthquake has rocked central Sulawesi in Indonesia and authorities have issued a tsunami warning.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.5 quake was centered at a depth of 6 miles (10 kilometers) about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of the town of Donggala.

Earlier Friday, the same area was hit by a magnitude 6.1 earthquake that killed one person, injured 10 and damaged dozens of houses.

