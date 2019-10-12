Some 286,000 homes are without electricity. Several train service in the Tokyo area resumed early morning.

__

10:45 p.m.

The Japan Meteorological Agency says a powerful typhoon that is forecast to be the worst to hit Japan in six decades has reached Kawasaki, a western part of greater Tokyo.

The agency said Saturday night that Typhoon Hagibis was advancing north-northwestward with maximum sustained winds of 144 kilometers (90 miles) per hour, traveling northward at a speed of 40 kph (25 mph).

The storm had brought heavy rainfall in wide areas of Japan all day ahead of its landfall early Saturday evening, and continued to batter the capital with heavy winds and torrents of rain.

___

7:30 p.m.

A heavy downpour and strong winds are pounding Tokyo and surrounding areas as a powerful typhoon forecast to be Japan’s worst in six decades made landfall southwest of Tokyo.

Streets, beaches and train stations remained deserted Saturday, and store shelves were bare after people stocked up on water and food ahead of Typhoon Hagibis.

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.7 shook the areas drenched by the rainfall, shortly before the typhoon made landfall in Shizuoka prefecture. The quake was centered in the ocean off the coast of Chiba, near Tokyo.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned of dangerously heavy rainfall in Tokyo and surrounding prefectures, including Gunma, Saitama and Kanagawa.

___

10:15 a.m.

Tokyo and surrounding areas are bracing for a powerful typhoon forecast as the worst in six decades with streets and trains stations unusually quiet as rain poured over the city.

Store shelves are bare after people stocked up on water and food. Nearby beaches have not a surfer in sight, only towering dashing waves.

Typhoon Hagibis is expected to bring up to 80 centimeters (30 inches) of rain in the Tokyo area, including Chiba to the north that suffered power outages and damage from last month’s typhoon.

Rugby World Cup matches, concerts and other events are canceled, flights grounded and trains halted.

Authorities acted quickly with warnings issued earlier this week, including urging people to stay indoors.

