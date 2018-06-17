Taliban fighters ride in their vehicle in Surkhroad district of Nangarhar province, east of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, June 16, 2018. A suicide bomber blew himself up in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday as mostly Taliban fighters gathered to celebrate a three-day cease fire marking the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr, killing 21 people and wounding another 41, said the Nangarhar provincial Police Chief Ghulam Sanayee Stanikzai. Most of the dead and wounded were believed to be Taliban, he said. (Rahmat Gal/Associated Press)

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Latest on the war in Afghanistan (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

An Afghan official says a suicide bombing in the eastern city of Jalalabad has killed at least 10 people.

Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar province, says the attack took place near the governor’s compound on Sunday, as Taliban fighters, Afghan security forces and civilians were celebrating the third day of a holiday cease-fire.

A similar attack in Jalalabad on Saturday killed at least 36 people.

No one has claimed the attacks, but they appear to be the work of the Islamic State group, which is not included in the cease-fire and has clashed with the Taliban in the past.

___

11:30 a.m.

An Afghan official says the death toll from a suicide bombing against a gathering of Taliban fighters celebrating a holiday cease-fire has risen to 36.

Najibullah Kamawal, director of the health department in the eastern Nangarhar province, says another 65 people were wounded in Saturday’s attack.

The bomber targeted a gathering of fighters who were celebrating a three-day truce coinciding with the Eid al-Fitr holiday. No one immediately claimed the attack, but it was likely carried out by the Islamic State group, which was not included in the cease-fire and has clashed with the Taliban in the past.

After the attack, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced a nine-day extension of the cease-fire. There was no immediate word from the Taliban on whether they would observe the extension.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.