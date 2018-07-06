In this photo released by the Thailand Royal Police, rescued tourists from a boat that sank are helped onto a pier Thursday, July 5, 2018, on the island of Phuket, southern Thailand. A boat carrying dozens of Chinese tourists overturned in rough seas off southern Thailand and dozens of passengers were unaccounted for, the Phuket governor said. (Thailand Royal Police via AP) (Associated Press)

PHUKET, Thailand — The Latest on the search for survivors from boat capsizing off Thai resort of Phuket (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

Thai authorities say the death toll in a boat accident off the coast of Phuket has climbed to 10 and is expected to continue rising.

Thailand’s navy said early Friday afternoon that nine bodies of Chinese tourists were being brought to Phuket. Authorities had already confirmed the death of another Chinese man.

Navy official Narong Aurabhakdi says some of the bodies were found by divers who entered the wreck Friday and others were floating in the water.

The dead were passengers on a boat that was carrying 105 people, including 93 tourists, 11 crew and one tour guide when it toppled in 5-meter (16-foot) -high seas Thursday.

The search for about 45 more people missing continues.

___

11:05 a.m.

Thai authorities say they will be sending divers into a tour boat that capsized off the resort island of Phuket to search for 56 people still missing.

A navy deputy commander, Charoenpol Kumrasri, told a news conference Friday morning that they hope survivors can be found in the boat, which sits about 30 meters (98 feet) below the surface. He said about 30 navy divers would be sent to take part.

The boat was carrying 105 people, including 93 tourists, 11 crew and one tour guide when it toppled in 5-meter (16-foot) -high seas Thursday. One Chinese male passenger has been confirmed dead and at least 12 people hospitalized.

Phuket’s governor has declared the area a disaster zone.

___

9:55 a.m.

Thai police say 56 people are still missing in waters off the resort island of Phuket after a storm capsized a diving boat packed with tourists.

The commander of Phuket Provincial Police, Teerapol Tipcharoen, says seas have calmed since the accident Thursday evening and the search is ongoing.

The boat was carrying 105 people, including 93 tourists, 11 crew and one tour guide when it toppled in 5-meter (16-foot) -high seas Thursday. One Chinese male passenger has been confirmed dead, and at least 12 people hospitalized.

Another boat also overturned off Phuket on Thursday. Officials said all 42 on board have been rescued.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.