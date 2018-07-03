In this July 3, 2018, image taken from video provided by the Thai Navy Seal, Thai boys are with Navy SEALs inside the cave, Mae Sai, northern Thailand. With heavy rains forecast to worsen flooding in a cave in northern Thailand where 12 boys and their soccer coach are waiting to be extracted by rescuers, authorities say they might be forced to have them swim out through a narrow, underwater passage. The 13 are described as healthy and being looked after by medics inside the cave.(Thai Navy Seal via AP) (Associated Press)

MAE SAI, Thailand — The Latest on the search for 12 boys and their soccer coach in a cave in northern Thailand (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

Thailand’s navy is continuing to release videos of the young soccer players trapped in a flooded cave in northern Thailand.

The two latest videos posted to a navy Facebook page late Wednesday morning show a navy SEAL treating minor cuts on the feet and legs of the boys with antibiotic ointment. Several of the boys are seen smiling as they interact with the navy SEAL, who cracks jokes.

Other boys are seen sleeping under foil warming blankets.

A previous video released early Wednesday showed the boys saying they were healthy.

___

10:35 a.m.

The Thai official overseeing the rescue operation of a soccer team trapped in a flooded cave says the boys have been practicing wearing diving masks and breathing.

Officials have said that teaching the 12 boys and their coach to dive may be the only way to get them out of the cave, but other options are being explored.

Chiang Rai provincial Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn said Wednesday that while the team has been practicing with masks, he doesn’t believe they have attempted any practice dives.

He said it is unknown when an extraction could be attempted, but it is unlikely to be Wednesday.

He said any extraction has to be “100 percent safe.”

___

8:55 a.m.

The soccer teammates stranded more than a week in a partly flooded cave say they are healthy on a new Thai navy video.

The boys and their coach introduce themselves individually with the camera turning to show a Thai navy SEAL with them. They smile at times and interact with the SEAL who asks questions.

Some appeared to be wearing a change of clothes since they were found late Monday and most were wrapped in foil warming blankets.

The video lasting about a minute was recorded sometime Tuesday and was posted on the navy SEAL Facebook page Wednesday morning.

The group had entered the cave in northern Thailand on June 23 before flooding cut off the main entrance. Rescuers are studying how to extract them safely.

