A woman cries after learning that her daughter was one of those buried at a mass grave after being recovered in the massive earthquake and tsunami at Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Nearly a week after a magnitude 7.5 quake spawned a deadly tsunami on Indonesia’s island of Sulawesi, countless people have yet to find their loved ones _ both survivors and the dead. As of Thursday, the official death toll was 1,424, with 113 people missing. Many families, though, never registered their losses with police, and others have failed to identify them before they were buried anonymously in mass graves. (Aaron Favila/Associated Press)

PALU, Indonesia — The Latest on the earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia (all times local):

4 p.m.

Volunteers are burying more victims in a mass grave a week after a powerful earthquake and tsunami hit the Indonesian city of Palu.

Ambulances on Friday brought a group of remains to the grave. Emergency services have been burying people as they are found after the disaster, which killed more than 1,550 people in and around the port city of Palu on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi.

Officials believe more than 100 people are still missing.

One of the volunteers, 48-year-old Asep Junaedi , said 643 people had been buried in the grave so far.

3 p.m.

Hundreds of Muslim survivors in the Indonesian city of Palu have gathered at shattered mosques for Friday prayers, seeking strength to rebuild their lives a week after a powerful earthquake and tsunami killed more than 1,500 people.

Men with skull caps sat on prayer mats in an open field outside the damaged Agung Mosque in Palu, some weeping openly as they reflected on their losses and prayed for their loved ones.

A regular worshipper, Abu Shamsuddin, clung to his faith to overcome his grief after one of his sons perished in the disasters. He said he believes his son, who was praying at the time when the disaster struck, has gone to heaven.

The national disaster agency said Friday that the confirmed death toll rose slightly to 1,571.

