The elder sister of Thailand’s king was nominated Friday as a candidate for prime minister in upcoming elections, upending a tradition where the Thai monarchy was seen as apart from the politics and presenting a serious challenge to the ruling military junta.

Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Varnavadi, the 67-year old elder sister of Thailand’s king, was put forward by the Thai Raksa Chart Party of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who was ousted by the military more than a decade ago.

The surprise move, a major upset to Thai politics, effectively aligns the princess — and the Thai monarchy — with Thaksin’s popular political movement, widely seen as anti-royalist and deeply disliked by the powerful military.

Her nomination poses a serious threat to the dominance of Thailand’s military junta, which has ruled since 2014 and unseated forces close to Thaksin.

Ubolratana’s nomination must still be accepted by the Thai election commission. The princess relinquished her royal titles in 1972 when she married an American she met in college, and they later divorced in 1998.

In an Instagram post after her nomination was announced, she pointed out that she lives “as a commoner” and accepted the nomination to show her “rights and freedoms without any privileges above fellow Thai citizens under the constitution.”

Thailand is now led by the military, which ousted Thaksin in a coup in 2006 and later helped remove his sister, Yingluck Shinawatra, from the role of prime minister in 2014. Prayuth Chan-ocha, a retired Thai general and the current prime minister, has also put his candidacy forward, and will be running against Ubolratana.

[Will Thailand’s general-prime minister make good on his latest promise to hold elections?]

Analysts say that the surprise move will pose the biggest upset to the balance of Thai politics in generations. The election, which will be held on March 24 after a series of delays, was thought to be a foregone conclusion that would strengthen the hand of the military junta.

But the monarchy could now be seen as effectively aligned with Thaksin’s populist political movement, and if Ubolratana is to become prime minister, it could also pave a path forward for the return of the Thaksin family to Thailand.

Both Thaksin and his sister, Yingluck, have lived overseas since their ouster to avoid imprisonment on corruption charges they say are politically motivated. Thaksin, a telecommunications billionaire, remains wildly popular outside Thailand’s cities, where he offered cheap medical care and debt relief.

Under Thailand’s sweeping lèse-majesté laws which criminalize any criticism of the royal family, it is unclear what the scope and flavor of a campaign against the princess will look like. It is also likely to complicate any analysis or media coverage of the Thai election, as well.

Thailand’s monarchy is deeply revered in society, and has always been seen as a stabilizing force in the country amid tumultuous political upheavals including bloody street protests and coups.

Ubolratana is the elder sister of Thailand’s King Vajiralongkorn and the eldest child of King Bhumibhol Adulyadej, who ruled from 1946 until his death in 2016. At the time of his death, he was the world’s longest ruling monarch.

The princess, seen as somewhat of a rebel for rescinding her privileges after her marriage to an American commoner, has earned somewhat of a celebrity status in Thailand. She lived in the United States with her husband Peter Jensen for over two decades, where she took the name Julie Jensen.

They divorced in 1998 and she continued to reside in the United States with her three children until they returned to Thailand in 2001. One of her children died in the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami the day after Christmas that killed hundreds of thousands.

She has adopted a more approachable persona than other members of the Thai royal family, and has appeared in pop concerts, singing Christmas carols and acting in movies.

Ubolratana’s political leanings, however, have been less clear. Rumors about her ties to the Shinawatra family have circulated in recent months, after she was pictured with Thaksin and his sister Yingluck last year at the World Cup in Russia.

Her Instagram account, though private, has over 100,000 followers.

Read more

Thailand is no friend to asylum seekers. So why did it let a Saudi teenager stay?

Opinion: Thailand is descending into a climate of fear

These divers had a pretty chill life in Thailand. Then came the cave rescue mission.

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news