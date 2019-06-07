

Lisu honey hunters Dong Haifa, top, and Mi Qiaoyun stand on a makeshift rope ladder as they are surrounded by bees near Mangshi, in Dehong prefecture, China. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

When the smoke rises, so do the Lisu honey hunters.

On ladders or rope rigs draped against jagged cliffs in southern China, they wait for the smoke from ground fires to scatter the bees in huge hives wedged into the outcrops. Then the hunters use poles and long cutting tools to break away portions of the combs holding the valuable honey, which can sell for more than $20 a pound in Chinese markets.

A photographer for Getty, Kevin Frayer, recently chronicled the tradition of honey collection by the Lisu, an ethnic group in the southwest mountainous areas of Yunnan province along China’s border with Myanmar.



Smoke is spread around hives where Lisu honey hunters are gathering wild cliff honey. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)



Lisu honey hunter Ma Yongde walks in smoke after making a fire. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

The hunt the cliffside honey is little changed over the centuries. But fewer people are taking part in the dangerous and exhausting practice as options for other work lure them away.

Those who remain, meanwhile, say there are fewer hives made by the giant Himalayan honey bees, which can grow more than an inch long and deliver a nasty sting. Some honey hunters are stung dozens of times in a day.

The reason for the reported decline in the cliffside hives is unclear. But scientists in the United States, Europe and elsewhere have linked global warming to declines in bee populations through loss of habitat and possible earlier flower blooms. That can potentially disrupt the pollen production that bees use as food.

In some places in Nepal and elsewhere in the region, the cliff-hugging bees pollinate with rhododendron flowers to produce a honey believed to have medicinal — and sometimes slightly hallucigenic — properties.

“Some honey hunters claim they are finding fewer hives than in the past, because bee populations are impacted by heavy pesticide use among local farmers and global warming,” Frayer told the Atlantic.

The Lisu hunters, however, never take all the honey from hives in one area. Enough is left for the bees to return the following season.



Lisu honey hunters Dong Haifa, top, and Mi Qiaoyun stand on a makeshift rope ladder as they are surrounded by bees. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)



Honey from a hive is collected in a bucket. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)



Lisu honey hunters Dong Haifa, center, Mi Qiaoyun, left, and Ma Yongde stand with containers of honey after gathering wild cliff honey from hives in a gorge. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)



One of the honey hunter holds a large piece of wax from a hive. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)



Helpers and a honey buyer take photos as Lisu honey hunters gather wild cliff honey. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)



Lisu honey hunter Ma Yongde, left, Dong Haifa, center, and his mother clean fresh wild cliff honey. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

Read more

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news