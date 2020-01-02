

Boats are pulled ashore as smoke and wildfires rage behind Lake Conjola, Australia, on Thursday. (Robert Oerlemans/AP)

An Australian navy troop carrier was preparing to evacuate up to 4,000 people trapped in a remote region of Victoria state by advancing wildfires that have consumed an area almost the size of West Virginia.



A burned-out car destroyed by wildfires is seen just outside Batemans Bay in New South Wales on Thursday, as Australia ordered the evacuation of thousands of residents and vacationers on the state’s south coast. (Peter Parks/Afp Via Getty Images)

Tourist Leave Zone – South Coast Bush Fires



Dangerous conditions for holiday makers on the South Coast of NSW this weekend



With the widespread power and communications outages across the South Coast please share this information to as many affected people as possible. #nswrfs pic.twitter.com/JvbwrpC1fe — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) January 1, 2020



Cars line up to leave the town of Batemans Bay in New South Wales on Thursday. (Peter Parks/Afp Via Getty Images)

[Thousands forced to take refuge on Australian beach as deadly wildfires close in]



Smoke hangs over burned-out bushland along the Princes Highway near Ulladulla, New South Wales, on Thursday. (Stringer/Reuters)

[On land, Australia’s rising heat is ‘apocalyptic.’ In the ocean, it’s worse.]



A helicopter drops water on a fire near Batemans Bay in New South Wales on Thursday. Thousands of tourists were evacuating the region ahead of a predicted worsening of conditions on Saturday. (Peter Parks/Afp Via Getty Images)

Read more

Thousands forced to take refuge on Australian beach as deadly wildfires close in

Australia has its hottest day for a second straight day as areas face ‘catastrophic’ fire conditions

Some flee, others restock before Australia’s wildfires grow

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news