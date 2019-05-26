Pro-Beijing supporters destroy yellow umbrellas, used to mark protesting denouncing far-reaching Beijing control, during a demonstration in Hong Kong, Sunday, May 26, 2019. A vigil will be held on June 4 at the Victoria Park to mark the 30th anniversary of the military crackdown on the pro-democracy movement at Beijing’s Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989. (Kin Cheung/Associated Press)

HONG KONG — More than 2,000 people are marching in Hong Kong to mark 30 years since a pro-democracy protest in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square ended in bloodshed.

Demonstrators took to the streets Sunday afternoon holding yellow umbrellas that read “Support Freedom, Oppose Evil Laws.”

Some people carried a black coffin, while others pushed wheeled white crosses and the numbers 6 and 4 — a nod to the day on June 4, 1989, when leaders of China’s ruling Communist Party ordered the military to re-take Tiananmen Square from student-led protesters.

Hundreds, if not thousands, of unarmed protesters and onlookers were killed late on June 3 and in the early hours of June 4 as a result of the martial action.

Commemorations of the event are strictly banned in mainland China.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.