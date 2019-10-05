Senior police officer Arshad Naqvi said no one would be allowed to get to the Line of Control due to security concerns.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan warned against crossing the line. He said on Twitter that that would support the “Indian narrative.” India blames Pakistan for militancy in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

New Delhi imposed a strict curfew on Aug. 5 after stripping Indian-controlled Kashmir of its statehood.

