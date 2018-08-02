Security personnel patrol July 15 near the site of a deadly attack outside the Rural Development Ministry in Kabul where attacks and insecurity have been on the rise. (Massoud Hossaini/AP)

Three foreigners were kidnapped in Kabul and found shot dead in a car on Thursday, in the latest sign of the capital’s declining security.

No group has asserted immediate responsibility for the incident which comes amid rising criminal activities mostly involving Afghan nationals in recent months in Kabul in some other major cities.

The motive and perpetrators behind the incident were not immediately clear, Nasrat Rahimi, an Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman said.

Police said the men were from India, Malaysia and Macedonia and were seized from the eastern part of the city. They were found on the southern edge of the capital with their IDs.

Rahimi said the three men belonged to Sodexo, one of the world’s leading food and catering services.

“They were driven in a car to their working place and voluntarily went to a second car that took them away with one of the drivers reporting to police that they were abducted,” he said in an interview.

Both insurgents and criminal groups have been behind kidnapping of foreigners in the past in Kabul.

