Tokyo’s step follows Osaka in western Japan, which declared a medical emergency after its hospitals became overwhelmed with new cases.

Story continues below advertisement

Tokyo reported 555 cases Wednesday, highest since early February. Koike said she is alarmed by the rapid spread of the new variants, especially one initially detected in Britain.

Advertisement

“It would be a matter of time before Tokyo faces a situation similar to Osaka,” Koike said.

The latest surge started in western Japan, including Osaka, where the daily toll hit a record 878 and Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura asked that the Olympic torch relay scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday be held at a park and not on the public road. He said more than 70% of hospital beds have been occupied, a threshold for a local medical alert.

Infections have also surged elsewhere in the country. With Japan’s vaccination drive still at an early stage, the surge may cause further cancelations of Olympic-related events.

Story continues below advertisement

Koike said timing and details of the new measures, including shorter hours for restaurants and bars, will be decided later, possibly on Friday.

She renewed her request for residents to avoid nonessential trips, including to other cities and especially to and from western Japan.