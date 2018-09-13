Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, rear center, leads opening ceremony for new site of Tokyo’s fish market which will officially open to the public next month, in Tokyo Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Tokyo’s hugely popular Tsukiji fish market will be closed for up to five years while it is modernized and turned into a food theme park. The fish market’s move to Toyosu was originally scheduled for last year but has been delayed due to contamination of underground water at the new complex. (Eugene Hoshiko/Associated Press)

TOKYO — The Tokyo governor has led an opening ceremony for the city’s new fish market, trying to assuage worries about contamination at the site that delayed the move for two years.

The Toyosu market won’t open for business until Oct. 11. But hundreds of government and fisheries industry officials in dark suits came to the ceremony Thursday at the sprawling facility.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike told the crowd that measures have been taken to ensure safety.

After inspecting the facility, she said Toyosu will carry on the “Tsukiji brand,” which represents a food culture loved around the world.

The Tsukiji market, which opened in 1935, is still a favorite tourist spot with its sprawling stores such as tiny sushi restaurants and shops selling Japanese knives.

