Typhoon Hagibis is expected to bring up to 80 centimeters (30 inches) of rain in the Tokyo area, including Chiba to the north that suffered power outages and damage from last month’s typhoon.
Rugby World Cup matches, concerts and other events are canceled, flights grounded and trains halted.
Authorities acted quickly with warnings issued earlier this week, including urging people to stay indoors.
