BEIJING — The U.S. Navy’s top officer will visit China starting Sunday amid increasing frictions in the South China Sea and other issues underscoring their rivalry for dominance in Asia.

The Navy says Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson will meet with his counterpart Vice Adm. Shen Jinlong and leaders of China’s Central Military Commission during his visit to Beijing and the eastern city of Nanjing lasting through Wednesday.

The visit’s goal is to “continue a results-oriented, risk reduction focused dialogue” between the two militaries. The Navy quoted Richardson as saying such routine exchanges of views are essential to reducing risk and avoiding miscalculation “especially in times of friction.”

The U.S. has angered China with naval missions in which it sails close to Chinese-held islands in the South China Sea.

