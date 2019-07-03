BEIJING — State media says a tornado in northeast China has killed six people and injured another 190.

State broadcaster CCTV says the tornado hit Kaiyuan, a county-level city in Liaoning province Wednesday afternoon. Television footage showed a stretch of collapsed low-rise buildings where firefighters were working through the debris.

CCTV says the tornado damaged factories and equipment in an industrial park. More than 210 people have been rescued, and another 1,600 were evacuated.

In 2016, a tornado and accompanying hailstorm killed 98 people in eastern China.

