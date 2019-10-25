No casualties or damage have been reported immediately.
Chiba city issued an evacuation advisory to residents in several districts due to a growing risk of flooding or mudslides.
Local media reported two dams upstream are expected to release buildup water.
Many areas in Chiba were still recovering from September typhoon damage when Typhoon Hagibis this month caused widespread flooding farther north, leaving more than 80 people dead or presumed dead across Japan.
