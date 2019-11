Yoshihide Tachino, the attorney for the victim and his family, said Toyota was responsible for mismanagement and allowing the harassment to continue.

The case came amid growing awareness of problems with what the Japanese call “power harassment.”

Tachino says the worker, 28 when he died, was repeatedly called an idiot by his boss, and told he should die.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD