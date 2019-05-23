This September 9, 2015 photo shows environmental activists rallying outside the Philippine Senate in Manila to demand that scores of containers filled with household rubbish be shipped back to Canada. (Jay Directo/AFP/Getty Images)

After weeks of trash talk, a diplomatic row between the Philippines and Canada over containers of household garbage is nearing an end after Ottawa promised late Wednesday to transfer the waste back by the end of June.

The dispute has cemented Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s domestic reputation as a hard-talking defender of his people.

But analysts say it is yet another example of the theatrics and posturing that have come to define his leadership. The Canada incident too underscores how Duterte’s tough talk has been squarely directed at the West, rather than closer and more visceral threats like China.

Duterte’s response to the waste dispute “is typical of grandstanding performances to play to the galleries, without regard for external impact or potential backlash,” said Jay Batongbacal, a professor at the University of the Philippines who specializes in maritime law.

The dispute centers on containers of waste that began arriving in 2013, thought to be recyclable. The trash turned out to be mislabeled, and was instead common household garbage like plastic bottles, soiled diapers, newspapers and other materials that could not be recycled.

The Canadian government on Wednesday said they had contracted a private company, Bolloré Logistics Canada, to bring the waste back “as soon as possible.” The company, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Catherine McKenna said, will begin preparing for the trash to be shipped in coming days and the process will be completed by the end of June.

“The costs associated with the preparation, transfer, shipment, and disposal of the waste will be assumed by the Government of Canada,” McKenna said, adding that her country values its “deep and long standing relationship” with the Philippines.

Canada has also amended regulations to prevent such a thing from happening again, and is looking to hold the responsible private companies to account, the minister said.

The conclusion comes as relations between the two countries was set to hit rock bottom.

Just hours before Canada’s statement, the Philippines said it would take matters into its own hands. Duterte ordered his officials to find a private shipping company to deliver the more than 100 containers of trash back to Canada, according to his spokesman Salvador Panelo.

“If Canada will not accept their trash, we will leave the same within its territorial waters or 12 nautical miles out to sea from the baseline of any of their country’s shores,” he said.

Last week, the Philippines recalled its ambassador to Canada after the country failed to meet a May 15 deadline to reclaim the garbage.

At one point, Duterte even threatened war over the issue, though his administration differed over what he meant. Foreign Secretary Teddy Locsin tweeted that the president’s remarks should be taken “seriously, not metaphorically” while Panelo, his spokesman, claimed the president was just “teasing.”

Canada previously said it was “strongly committed” to taking back the shipment, but the years of delay prompted comparison with South Korea, which quickly took back over 5,000 tons of garbage from the Philippines last year.

Though initially a private dispute involving the Canadian company, the Philippines’ escalation of the issue comes as countries in the region are taking steps to ensure they do not becoming dumping grounds for waste from the West. Wealthier countries export millions in plastic and other waste to places in the Asian region, but when China banned such practices in early 2018, it sent the industry into a tailspin.

Deirdre McKay, who researches environmental politics and plastic waste, says “garbage diplomacy” has now emerged, as “public pressure for recycling programs in the global North has created a market for materials that are low value and not easy to recycle at all.”

“Local governments have expanded curbside collection, and found corrupt waste firms who will export the material labeled as something it is not,” she said. The Canadian rubbish in the Philippines was labeled “high quality plastic” but was just household junk.

When China instituted a ban on importing plastics, countries in Southeast Asia rushed to replace it. A Greenpeace report found that this led to unregulated dumping and burning in countries like Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia. Mountains of waste have piled up in these countries, overwhelming local recycling facilities and landfills.

This is not the first time that Duterte has taken an unconventional and hard line approach to his relationship with the West. In 2017, he demanded the return of historic bells taken as war spoils during the Philippine-American war. The United States returned them a year later.

While praised by his supporters for standing up to the West, his critics point out he is downplaying the most pressing threat to the Philippines: Beijing, and its encroachment into Philippine islands in the disputed waters of the South China Sea in violation of international law.

Duterte repeatedly says that the country “cannot afford” a war with the eastern power over the maritime row.

“The presidential policy is to curry favor with China regardless of state of relations with others,” Batongbacal, the maritime analyst, said.

Mahtani reported from Hong Kong and Rauhala reported from Washington, D.C.

