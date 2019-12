Kem Sokha was arrested in September 2017 and charged with treason for having links to a U.S.-based democracy promotion organization. He could be imprisoned for up to 30 years if found guilty.

His party was dissolved by court order in November 2017 in what was widely seen as a political maneuver by the government of Prime Minister Hun Sen to ensure that his ruling Cambodian People’s Party would face no serious opposition in the 2018 general election.

