A TV in Seoul’s main rail station rebroadcasts video from a meeting in June between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump offered further warm words for Kim Jong Un on Saturday, appearing to accept the North Korean leader’s justification for a series of missile tests and offering no defense of U.S. military exercises with key Asian ally South Korea.

Just hours after Trump declared Friday that he has received another “very beautiful letter” from Kim, North Korea conducted its fifth test of short-range missiles in a little over two weeks.

Pyongyang has repeatedly insisted the tests are a reaction to joint U.S.-South Korean military exercises, as well as Seoul’s import of F-35A stealth fighters from the United States.

Trump appeared to accept that explanation.

“In a letter to me sent by Kim Jong Un, he stated, very nicely, that he would like to meet and start negotiations as soon as the joint U.S./South Korea joint exercise are over,” Trump tweeted.

“It was a long letter, much of it complaining about the ridiculous and expensive exercises,” Trump wrote. “It was also a small apology for testing the short range missiles, and that this testing would stop when the exercises end.”

Trump offered no rebuttal of the idea that the exercises were not worthwhile, even though his own military say they are vital to maintain combat readiness.

Earlier this week, he again complained that South Korea had been paying “very little” for the presence of U.S. troops in its country, and said it had now agreed to pay “substantially more.” That has horrified many experts who say the alliance brings tremendous benefits in terms of U.S. security.

“Sends the wrong message to our allies. Security at a price? That's not who we are and plays into Kim's (China's) hands,” tweeted James Zimmerman, a leading U.S. lawyer and business leader based in Beijing.

“The comment alone is potentially destabilizing and sounds like a mob shakedown. Seoul's security is very much a global security issue, at whatever the cost,” Zimmerman added.

Trump has repeatedly insisted that North Korea has not been testing ballistic missiles, although his own officials — as well as key European and Asian allies — have insisted that the some of the missiles have indeed been ballistic. Such launches would contravene U.N. Security Council resolutions.

“I look forward to seeing Kim Jong Un in the not too distant future!” Trump added. “A nuclear free North Korea will lead to one of the most successful countries in the world!.”

Earlier this month Trump also vouched for Kim as a “friend” who has a “great and beautiful vision for his country.”

North Korea is generally recognized as among the world’s most repressive nations, operating secretive prison camps where perceived opponents of the regime face torture, starvation rations and forced labor.

Read more

North Korea fires ‘new type of ballistic missile’ into sea toward Japan

Trump downplays North Korea missile testing, vouches for Kim as a ‘friend’

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news