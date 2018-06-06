Part of the facade of Capella Hotel is seen in the background while men work on the roof of another building on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, on Sentosa Island in Singapore. President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet at the luxury resort for nuclear talks next week. (Wong Maye-E/AP)

The goals and gripes for the upcoming Singapore summit between President Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un are on display along a busy boulevard within shouting distance of the U.S. Embassy in Seoul.

On one patch of sidewalk, a knot of protesters chants for the drawdown of American forces in South Korea. Nearby, a lone woman holds a placard denouncing South Korea’s president for appeasement of Kim Jong Un’s regime.

Down the block, another group demands that Trump remember North Korea’s staggering record of human rights abuses and atrocities when he meets Kim next Tuesday.

Here rests one of the biggest wild cards in an encounter full of unpredictable outcomes. Depending on whom you ask, pressing Kim over the North’s decades of repression is either a political and moral imperative or a potential dealbreaker that could threaten the bigger aim of ending Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons program.

And to further complicate Trump’s possible agenda over human rights, there is evidence supporting both views.

A man walks out a door next to a poster depicting President Trump, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a promotional dish of “Trump-Kim Chi Nasi Lemak” at a restaurant in Singapore, June 6, 2018. (Wallace Woon/Epa-Efe/Rex/Shutterstock)

Trump is certain to face international blowback if he ignores the enormity of the state-sponsored cruelties perpetrated by Kim family dynasty: political prison gulags, torture, summary executions, show trials and using access to food to enforce loyalty, according to accounts from defectors, clandestine activists and investigators. A United Nations report in 2014 said the practices “may amount to crimes against humanity,” and legal rights groups and others continue to press for Kim’s indictment by the International Criminal Court.

But other voices, including a top former South Korean nuclear negotiator, worry that raising human rights too soon and too directly could enrage Kim and derail any possible progress toward nuclear concessions. South Korea’s president, Moon Jae-in, also has carefully sidestepped rights issues in his two face-to-face meetings with Kim, sending an apparent signal that the South’s government prefers to cultivate the unprecedented outreach rather than risk having it unravel.

The North has driven home this point often. In late April — when the Kim-Trump summit was still unclear but parallel Korea talks were picking up — North Korean state media outlets warned that any criticism of the country’s human rights situation could “pour cold water” on plans for the leaders to meet.

“There is a long tradition of making U.S. policies conditional on human rights,” said Joanna Hosaniak, deputy director general of the Citizens’ Alliance for North Korean Human Rights, a group based in Seoul. “It would be difficult, and quite surprising, if Trump reversed these policies and made this just about trying to win something on the nuclear side.”

Tourists seated at the ArtScience Museum pictured against the skyline of the financial district in Singapore, June 6, 2018. (Wallace Woon/Epa-Efe/Rex/Shutterstock)

Trump, in his signature style, has left everyone guessing.

At times, he has hammered Kim’s regime for its rogue-state status on rights. For example, he called the North “a hell that no person deserves” in a speech to South Korean lawmakers in November. But last week in Washington, Trump said he avoided any mention of rights issues while meeting with Kim’s personal envoy, Kim Yong Chol.

Trump later told reporters that the North’s rights record “could” be raised in Singapore and “maybe in great detail.” The White House has not clarified its plans.

That leaves Trump’s allies trying to keep human rights front and center.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) warned earlier this week of serious fallout if the Trump administration fails to hold Kim accountable “for being one of the world’s worst human rights abusers.”

In Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has made clear he wants Trump to bring up decades-old incidents of North Korean abductions of Japanese citizens. North Korea has admitted to kidnapping 13 Japanese in the 1970s and 1980s to train as spies and sending five back to Japan. Japan suspects that hundreds more may have been taken captive.

What countries such as Japan have on their side is money. Any progress in the Singapore talks will further stoke the appetites of businesses in the region to join a possible rush to invest.

South Korea’s benchmark Kospi stock index, among other Asian markets, already has been nudged higher on such hopes. But nothing can get underway without a rollback of U.N. economic sanctions on North Korea and other measures, such as Treasury Department blocks against dozens of North Korean business, vessels and high-level figures believed linked to the North’s missile and nuclear weapons programs.

“There is incentive from the North Korea side to get off that [Treasury] list,” said Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director for Human Rights Watch. “There will have to be some discussion over human rights for this to happen.”

Whether it could begin in Singapore remains an open question, given Trump’s contrasting messages.

Trump gushed with praise for Kim last month after the release of three Americans held by North Korea. One of the freed men, Kim Dong Chul, said he was forced to do labor while imprisoned. Vice President Pence said another detainee apparently rarely saw daylight during his confinement.

Last year, a White House statement condemned “the brutality of the North Korean regime” following the death of Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old University of Virginia student, just days after being returned to his home in Ohio in a coma following more than 17 months in North Korean custody. In April, Warmbier’s parents filed a lawsuit in U.S. federal court alleging that the Kim regime violated international law by torturing and detaining their son, who was sentenced to 15 years hard labor for crimes against the state for allegedly trying to take a propaganda poster from a Pyongyang hotel.

In March, the State Department leveled additional sanctions against North Korea after investigators determined that the powerful nerve agent VX was used by Kim’s regime in an apparent state-directed killing of his estranged half brother, Kim Jong Nam, at the Kuala Lumpur airport in Malaysia in 2017.

Greg Scarlatoiu, executive director of the Committee for Human Rights in North Korea, a Washington-based group, said he believes it could be a now-or-never moment for the United States to put human rights on the table. It will be increasingly difficult, he added, to add human rights to possible follow-up talks if a framework is set.

“You have to think of long-term strategy rather than short-term transactions,” Scarlatoiu said. “It would be a moral, ethical and political mistake to let this moment pass without bringing up North Korea’s horrible human right record.”

But someone who has already engaged in high-stakes nuclear negotiations with North Korea believes that raising human rights would be a major miscalculation by Trump.

Chun Yung-woo, a former South Korean national security adviser, said North Korea views pressure over human rights as part of wider “hostile U.S. policies” aiming at bringing down the regime. Even raising the issue directly with Kim could send the entire talks into a tailspin, warned Chun, who took part in six-nation nuclear talks with North Korea that began in 2003 and collapsed six years later.

“You have to be careful not to push too hard,” he said. “The nuclear issue is already difficult enough, and it will be a miracle if the North dismantles its nuclear program. The wheels of the nuclear talks will break down under the weight of talking about human rights.”

